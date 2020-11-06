Dane Stuart Willis
Great Falls - Dane Stuart Willis, 59, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, after a brief illness.
Dane was born on December 6, 1960, in Colorado Springs, CO to Donald and Marlys Willis. He went to school at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs graduating in 1979. He attended Montana State University and was awarded his Bacholor's Degree of Mechanical Engineering in 1985. He worked as a mechanical engineer until he retired 35 years later. His career took him to various places in the United States. He worked in Denver, Bozeman, and Grand Junction before getting a job in his career field in Great Falls for 21 years. He was a career long member of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and A-C Engineers).
He met and married his wife, Marla and together they had two children, Kyra and Erik.
Dane's love of fly fishing, particularly on the Madison River at an early age, lured him to Bozeman, initially to pursue his education. However, he truly loved Montana and felt fortunate to have spent the vast majority of his life here. Sports were an important aspect of his life, from coaching grade school sports to watching high school tournaments. Dane was always heavily involved in supporting his children's athletic endeavors. He also stuck with his three B's: MSU Bobcats, Colorado Buffaloes, and the Denver Broncos, in good times and bad. He often enjoyed spirited discussions (and an occasional beverage or two) with his friends, discussing sports and other various topics of interest. Last, but certainly not least, he loved our dog, Piper, always a loyal companion, but more so during his illness.
He is survived by his wife, Marla Willis of Great Falls; daughter, Kyra Willis of Great Falls; son, Erik Willis of Denver; mother, Marlys Willis of Colorado Springs; sister, Susanne (Andy) Lucero of Colorado Springs; brother, Eric (Lynn) Willis of Louisville; nieces and nephew, Valerie Lucero of Colorado Springs, and Lauren and Kyle Willis of Louisville. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Willis.
Memorials in Dane's name may be made to the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
