Daniel (Dan) Gordon Smith



Daniel (Dan) Gordon Smith, (Apao'koomi'inoo'kao'mita- RoanHorse) went to be with our Lord at his home on Chief Mountain Ranch on Monday August 31.



Dan was born July 28th, 1960 in Browning Montana to Patricia and Gary Smith. He grew up and resided on the Chief Mountain Family Ranch that he loved in Babb, Montana.



He loved to hunt, fish and work cattle in the beautiful foothills of Chief Mountain Ranch. Throughout his lifetime he climbed Chief Mountain several of times. He was a dedicated hard worker, truck driver, and did road construction for many years before he settled back on the ranch where he spent time doing what loved to do. Dan had three sons, Ivan, Riley, and Tanner, who he loved very much! Dan met the love of his life Paulette RunningWolf, and added two more children to the family, Tyson and Kelsy RunningWolf, with grandchild Jensen Lucca RunningWolf.



Together they fenced, worked with cattle as "Cowboy's on wheels", riding the Razor, and went on many vacations. During their time together, seven grandchildren joined their family, Jenson Lucca, Dominic, Josiah, Genevieve, Owen, Sterling, and Lucas. Dan also loved his mom and sister's, he would do anything for them. Dan was preceded in death by Gary Smith, niece Chantel Vasquez. He is survived by his mother Patricia Smith, four of his siblings Lova (Wayne) Sturgill, Yvonne (Doug) Miller, Angelina (Chris Sr.) Walter and Sandra Logan. His three sons Ivan, Riley, and Tanner & Seven grandchildren; Nieces & nephews John Adam and Daniel Mclough, Brandie Boerschinger, Shane Emerson, Sharlie and Chris Walter Jr., Catina Vasquez, and many more loved nieces and nephews. A private memorial service with family and close friends will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store