Daniel S. Mortag
Great Falls - Daniel St. John Mortag, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the south gym at Cascade High School.
Dan was born to Bud and Irene Mortag on July 7, 1946. He attended and graduated from Cascade High School in 1964, and from Montana State University in 1969. While at MSU, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Clark, in 1967. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2017.
They were blessed with sons, Jeff (Ruth) and Todd (Tammy), both of Cascade; grandchildren, Hayden Deshner of Great Falls, Georgia, Lexi, and Sophia Mortag, and Reese and Bridget Mortag, all of Cascade; and sister, Ruth Mortag of Simms. He was also blessed with the love and support of his in-laws, Al and Ruth Clark.
Dan was a member of the Montana Air National Guard from 1967 until 2001. He was a life member of the MSU Alumni Association, a member of the Montana Stockgrowers, the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the Montana Historical Society, the History Museum, The Bobcat Club, the Cascade American Legion Post 133, and the Cascade Senior Center. He served on the board of directors for the Montana Red Cross, the History Museum, Russell Country Federal Credit Union, and with some close friends, delivered commodities for Cascade County Aging Services. He was a member of the Deep Creek and Cascade school boards. Dan enjoyed his time as a Boy Scout leader, a Little League coach and watching his kids and grandkids participate in all of their activities. He was active in the Cascade United Methodist Church. He felt blessed for all of his family, friends and neighbors and for all of the support he received during his life.
Dan enjoyed his time on earth and was grateful for the promise of another life after death.
Memorials in Dan's name may be given to Cascade United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 133, and Cascade Senior Center.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
