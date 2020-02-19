|
Daniel Willson
Havre - Daniel Kenneth Willson, my gentle giant, passed away February 10, 2020 at Northern Montana Hospital of natural causes. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holland & Bonine Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Eagles Club in Havre. Memorial donations in Dan's name can be made to the Havre Animal Shelter or a . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Dan's online memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020