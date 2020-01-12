|
Danny "Dan" A. DeMangelaere
Sidney - Memorial Mass for Danny "Dan" A. DeMangelaere, 67 of Sidney are at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O'Neil as presider. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Danny "Dan" was born on July 23, 1952 in Scobey, MT the son of Albert F. and Ione (Brieby) DeMangelaere. He grew up and attended school in Scobey and Malta, MT. Dan was united in marriage to Marian Berlinger at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church in Big Sandy, MT.
Dan was best known for his old school mechanical abilities. From an early age he had a knack for fixing, building, modifying, any form of engine. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in the shop sharing his knowledge (and wisdom) of mechanics and life lessons.
Throughout his life, Dan enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, camping, and fishing. But, one of his greatest passions was his motorcycle. He traveled across Montana almost exclusively on his motorcycle, "The Guzzi". Dan and his wife, Marian, traveled to Glarcier Park countless times on their motorcycles, with their 2 daughters, Heather and Katy, safety packing along with them.
Later after Dan retired, he lovingly took on the role of Grandpa. True to his form, Dan began to pass on his love of mechanics to his grandchildren.
Danny passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones at the Sidney Health Center.
Surviving him are: his wife, Marian DeMangelaere, Sidney, MT; his daughters, Heather (Kevin) Luinstra and Kathleen "Katy" DeMangelaere both of Sidney, MT; his brothers, Bryce "Hoot" French, Billings, and Doug (Stacey) French, Malta; his sister, Lori Nevins, Malta; his two grandchildren, Nolan and Hannah.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Al DeMangelaere; his mother, Ione French; and his sister, Linda Monti.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020