Darell J. Lumsden
Darell J. Lumsden, 95, passed away of natural causes on November 19, 2019 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Darell was born in Havre, Montana on July 6, 1924 to the late Edward and Oline Lumsden. He was the youngest of four brothers. He graduated from Havre High School in 1942, and joined the U.S. Army in April of 1944. Following completion of basic training in Texas, he was sent directly to the front lines of the European theater. Darell was a Battle of the Bulge survivor, twice decorated with Purple Heart citations. Following his World War II service, he returned to Havre, Montana and on October 16, 1946, married Dorothy Jean Cooper. They were married just 20 days short of 70 years. Darell was employed by the Great Northern Railway, and later Burlington Northern Railway. He started as a laborer in the Havre mill, and retired as a road foreman of engines following a 38 year career. Darell greatly enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He and Dorothy led their church orchestra in Havre for many years. Darell especially enjoyed helping the youth of the church realize and pursue their musical talents. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, and three brothers, Warren Lumsden of Malta, Ray Lumsden of Great Falls, and Lyle Lumsden of Havre. Darell is survived by his son Jim Lumsden and daughter-in-law Nichol of Fairfield, Montana, and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the many friends and loved ones for their condolences. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service is pending at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019