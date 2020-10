Or Copy this URL to Share

Darlene Canavan Zeiter



Darlene Canavan Zeiter 5/26/1938 to 9/28/2020 Passed away at home with her husband by her side. She is survived by her husband Dick, Daughters Cindy Zeiter Egge (Brian), Wendy Zeiter Cool (Ray), Sister Wanda Wilson (Bob) Ten Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren. Services will be private.









