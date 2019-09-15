Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene McFarlane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene McFarlane


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene McFarlane Obituary
Darlene McFarlane

Great Falls - Darlene Marie McFarlane, 63, went to live with the angels on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 12:41am. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 11:00am.

Darlene was born on June 10, 1956 in Choteau, MT to Keith and Delpha McFarlane. In her younger years, she loved all the time spent with her parents, going on motorhome trips across the country where she and her dad enjoyed hiking. She later moved to Great Falls to Quality Life Concepts' Berkner Heights group home where she was welcomed by the staff and housemates who became her closest friends and were considered family. Darlene also enjoyed coloring, shopping, and board games.

Darlene had the ability to light up an entire room the moment she entered. She had a contagious smile and a laugh that warmed everyone's heart.

Darlene was a Berkner princess, she loved everything about princesses and adored being treated like one herself. She had a very fun-loving personality and would tease and joke around with everyone around her, always following up with an outburst of laughter. Darlene enjoyed giving everyone a nickname which was her way of acknowledging the uniqueness of everyone around her.

Darlene is survived by her parents Keith and Delpha McFarlane; brother, Eugene McFarlane; and all her QLC family.

Darlene will be missed by everyone who met her. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now