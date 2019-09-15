|
|
Darlene McFarlane
Great Falls - Darlene Marie McFarlane, 63, went to live with the angels on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 at 12:41am. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 11:00am.
Darlene was born on June 10, 1956 in Choteau, MT to Keith and Delpha McFarlane. In her younger years, she loved all the time spent with her parents, going on motorhome trips across the country where she and her dad enjoyed hiking. She later moved to Great Falls to Quality Life Concepts' Berkner Heights group home where she was welcomed by the staff and housemates who became her closest friends and were considered family. Darlene also enjoyed coloring, shopping, and board games.
Darlene had the ability to light up an entire room the moment she entered. She had a contagious smile and a laugh that warmed everyone's heart.
Darlene was a Berkner princess, she loved everything about princesses and adored being treated like one herself. She had a very fun-loving personality and would tease and joke around with everyone around her, always following up with an outburst of laughter. Darlene enjoyed giving everyone a nickname which was her way of acknowledging the uniqueness of everyone around her.
Darlene is survived by her parents Keith and Delpha McFarlane; brother, Eugene McFarlane; and all her QLC family.
Darlene will be missed by everyone who met her. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019