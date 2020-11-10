Darrel Ray Skolrud
Great Falls - Today God got another angel, and I lost my best friend, Darrel Skolrud. He had a smile that would light up a room and a sense of humor to match.
Darrel was born on April 20, 1951, to Gerhard and Mary Skolrud in Nashua Montana. He was a mailman for 40 plus years and loved his job. Along the way he raised two children, Shani and Scott. He coached many a game and loved his children very much.
He retired from the post office and Air National Guard and worked part-time as a school bus driver. Darrel loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He also loved football and baseball. He golfed pretty well and bought a cabin in Lincoln, his little slice of heaven.
Darrel is survived by Michelle, Shani (Dean McConnachie), Scott (Jessica) Skolrud, and Anthony Kuntz. He was the best papa to Max, Reece, and Riley. He is also survived by brothers, Gary (Lynn) and Craig (Linda); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be missed. We will have a memorial this summer in Lincoln.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.