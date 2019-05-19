Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Malmstrom Air Force Base Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Malmstrom Air Force Base Chapel
Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Fort Harrison
Montana State Veterans Cemetery
Helena, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell R. Young


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrell R. Young

GREAT FALLS - Darrell Ree Young, 79, passed away peacefully at Park Place in Great Falls, Montana, with his beloved wife by his side, on May 14, 2019.

Darrell was born in Deer Lodge, Montana on March 21, 1940 to Theresa M. Young and Paul Smith. He received his education in Billings, Montana. He enlisted in the Army on June 7, 1957. He spent 21 years in Army and continued his career in civil service, as an Equipment Specialist with CECOM, for another 21 years. Darrell served tours in Kuwait, Vietnam, Thailand, Iraq, Germany, and at various military bases in the United States. He retired in January 2004 in Colorado and moved to Great Falls, Montana in May of 2005.

He was united in marriage to his wife Joyce, in New Jersey, on June 15, 1985. Darrell had been an instructor for the DMV and a member of the Great Falls Wood Turner's, where he enjoyed making beautiful wooden bowls. He and his wife had been members of Dudes and Dolls Square Dance Club. He was a person who would stop and help anyone.

Darrell is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce, whom he adored; son John Young of Olympia, WA; daughters, Jolene Young of Billings and Kenna (Jeremy) Gordon of Puyallup, WA; stepchildren, Lawrence Desmond, Lauren (Joe) Attanasio and Joyce Desmond, all of NJ; sister, Pearl Scott of Billings; sister-in-law Faye Redfield of Lewistown; brother-in-law Ron Waterman of Helena; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Those preceding him in death were his parents; daughter Jana and infant child; brothers, Walter and Ronald Redfield; and sister, Mignon Waterman.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 9:45 am, Wednesday, May 22nd at the Malmstrom Air Force Base Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am officiated by Chaplain Paul Castillo. A reception will follow in the chapel annex. The burial will be 3:00 pm at Fort Harrison in Helena, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Darrell's name.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now