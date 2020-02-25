|
|
Daryl Elaine Tadewald French
Grass Range - Daryl French of Grass Range, Montana passed away peacefully on February 21st, 2020 at the age of 91. She was raised on a sheep and cattle operation in the Judith Mountains and Maiden Canyon. Daryl learned responsibility at a young age -- herding sheep to and from the sheep camp, taking care of the draft horses, and helping tend a large garden. She walked several miles to a one-room schoolhouse until second grade when she joined her older siblings in Lewistown where she graduated from Fergus High School in 1946. During high school, she worked as a bookkeeper at the Montana Elevator and the Fad, a clothing store in Lewistown. After graduation, she worked at the telephone company in Helena, Montana.
In 1950, she married Bob French, and they moved to Idaho Springs, Colorado where she cooked for the miners. In 1952, Daryl and Bob began their farming life at Danvers, Montana where they lived in a small house without running water. In the Fall of 1954, they purchased land and moved to Grass Range, Montana. Daryl was a hard worker. She baked in the morning before cooking breakfast, and then she worked alongside Bob driving the grain truck and haying equipment, stacking bales, and tending to the cattle, sheep, hogs, geese, turkeys, and chickens. She was a wonderful cook providing many meals for family, hired hands, and neighbors.
Daryl was actively engaged in the Grass Range community and her children's education. She served on the PTA, was a 4-H leader, provided eye and hearing screenings at the Grass Range School, volunteered for national, state and local elections, managed the kitchen staff for sporting events, and chauffeured many Grass Range students to their sporting and music events even after her four children had graduated. Daryl and Bob were very proud that all four of their children received college educations.
Daryl loved her family and all animals large and small. She had a huge garden and canned and froze vegetables, fruit and meats to feed her family. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing for herself and her children. Daryl played high school basketball at Fergus and intramural basketball in Grass Range. She was a voracious reader and spent many hours reading with her children as well as made time to play basketball, football and softball in the backyard with them. Daryl and Bob traveled many miles to be involved in their grandchildren's lives - attending sporting and special events.
Daryl was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee French; her mother, Eliza Cox Tadewald; her father, Rudolph Tadewald; and her brother and four sisters. Daryl is survived by her four children, Robert Grant French, Elaine Remus (Keli), Joan Adams (Richard) and Janet Haughian (Terry); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 11:00 a.m. at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Lewistown City Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Grass Range Fire Department.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020