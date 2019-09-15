|
David Andrew Filius
Great Falls - David Andrew Filius, 82, of Great Falls, went home to be with the Lord September 12, 2019 after a season of Alzheimer's.
Cremation has taken place and the family has gathered to honor an amazing husband, dad, and grandpa.
No formal services are being planned. The family will celebrate his life with a scattering of ashes at a later date. In the meantime, friends are welcome to call at the family home.
Dave was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Andrew and Sadie Filius on April 16, 1937. After receiving a Forestry degree from Michigan State, Dave moved to Montana and was followed by his college sweetheart Betty Ann Landsburg. They were married March 25, 1961. Over his 33-year career with the United States Forest Service, Dave and Betty raised four children as he served 13 Forest Service assignments in Montana, Idaho, and North Dakota. At the peak of his career he supervised the Custer National Forest in Montana followed by the Superior National Forest in Minnesota. Dave retired in 1993 and returned to Montana. Dave & Betty enjoyed their retirement years traveling the world and wintering in Texas.
Dave's passion for a healthy and active lifestyle included, running, volleyball, cycling, hunting and numerous other outdoor actives. Throughout his life Dave was active in his church and served as a Red Cross volunteer, with service during hurricane Katrina and New York City after 9/11.
Dave loved music. If he wasn't sharing his talents by singing in a men's gospel choir, you can be assured he was singing, whistling, or humming a little tune or ditty.
Dave is survived by his wife, Betty, of 58 years; 4 children, Krag Filius and wife Wetona (Butte), Kelly McInerney and husband Mark (Fairfield), Kathy Workman and husband Mark (Great Falls), Scott Filius and wife Kari (Havre), a brother Dan Filius (Grand Rapids, MI), 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Dave's example of faith, strength, grace, and humor will forever live on in those that had the privilege of loving and knowing him.
Memorials may be given to Samaritan's Purse or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019