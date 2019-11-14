|
David Brinka
Great Falls - David Brinka, 76, of Great Falls passed away on November 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of David's life will be held at the Club Cigar on Saturday, November 16th at 3:00 PM.
David was born on October 16, 1943 to Joseph and Lauretta Brinka in Chicago, Illinois. He attended high school in Chicago, graduating from St. Rita High School. A veteran of the United States Air Force, David served 2 years as an E3 mess cook. Following his years serving in the military, he served 20 dedicated years to the Great Falls Police Department as a master patrolman and detective. David also put in 20 years working with the State of Montana.
50 years of wonderful marriage began for David when he married his love Deborah Ewert on October 18, 1969. They had 5 children between them, and have been blessed with 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Dave's immense love for family, friends and community led to his devotion of volunteering. He was a coach and advocate for youth baseball in Great Falls, as well as educating the youth in the community about the dangers of drugs and alcohol use through the D.A.R.E. program as "McGruff" the crime dog.
Of course, Dave had a strong passion for family and friends. He also loved following Chicago sports teams, Especially the Cubs. He enjoyed camping, cooking for friends, and, of course…..bourbon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Lauretta Brinka. David is survived by his wife of 50 years; Deborah Brinka. His sons; Rick (Ande) Brinka, Paul (Becky) Brinka, and David Brinka. His daughters; Marcie (Brian) Culliton, and Kara (Ralph) Duran. Along with many grand and great grandchildren.
Donations in David's name can be made to the Great Falls Police Community Foundation. P.O. BOX 3093 Great Falls, MT. 59403. Or online at gfpolicefoundation.org/donate. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019