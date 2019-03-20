|
David Carlson Jr.
BELT - David "Dave" Carlson Jr., 90, of Belt, passed away after a brief illness on March 4, 2019.
He was born in Butte on October 2, 1928 to David Carlson Sr. and Rosetta (Clements) Carlson. He attended grade school in Butte, but graduated from Great Falls High in 1946. After graduation, David enlisted in the Army in hopes of one day visiting Cornwall, England where his mother and sister were born. Upon his discharge, Dave went to work for the Monarch Lumber Company in Great Falls.
David met the love of his life while "cruising the drag" on Central Avenue. He married Shelmerdene "Shellie" Phillips on May 27, 1950, which lasted 63 years. They were blessed with three children, David, Karen and Scott.
In 1953, Dave was relocated to Belt to manage the Monarch Lumber Company, which later became The Belt Building Supply. Upon its closing in 1976, Dave went to work for Lumber Yard Supply in Great Falls until his retirement in 1993. In 1960, Dave and Shellie also built and managed the Valley Lanes Bowling Alley in Belt.
Dave and Shellie rarely missed any of their seven grandsons' sporting events and loved their family dearly.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Rick) Pepos; daughter-in-law Karen Ann Carlson both of Sand Coulee; grandchildren Cory (Shannon) and Kyle Carlson, Zane (Jessica), Chase, and Spencer (Lyla) Pepos, Hilary (Truman) Neprud, Jeremy (Bekah) and Tyler Carlson; great-grandchildren, Liam Carlson, Parker and Miles Carlson, Aden and Owen Pepos, Piper Pepos, Chloe Neprud, and Theodore, Annika and Miriam Carlson.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Shellie; sons David and Scott; parents; and sister Edna (Eddy) Omholt.
A graveside service will be held at a later date this spring. The family asks memorials be sent to the Belt Ambulance, P.O. Box 74, Belt, MT 59412.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019