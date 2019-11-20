Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Wake
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Shell Tribal Center
David "Conrad" Chippewa Jr. Obituary
David "Conrad" Chippewa, Jr.

Great Falls - David "Conrad" Chippewa, Jr., 77 of Great Falls passed away November 16, 2019. Spiritual Wake will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Little Shell Tribal Center.

David is survived by his wife, Marilyn Chippewa; children, Annie Burnside, Brenda Kicking Woman, Kelly Little Dog, Bevin Chippewa, Robert Chippewa, Jim Chippewa, Shannon Chippewa, Echo Long, and Sylvester Hameline; sisters Patsy Evans; and brothers, Jerry Chippewa, Chuck TwoTeeth; and numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
