David Doland
Ulm - David Doland, 69, of Ulm passed away February 28th of natural causes while vacationing in Corrales, New Mexico.
David was born August 6th, 1949 in Brainerd, MN to Howard & Cleo (Grondin) Doland. The family moved to Great Falls in 1960 and David graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1967. In 1968 David was drafted into the Army and served two back to back tours in Vietnam. David was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
David is survived by his brother James (Dianne) Doland of Great Falls, MT. Two daughters, Chessa Doland of Spokane, WA & Jordan (Lance Whitehorse) Doland of Great Falls, MT and one son, John (Heather) Makoski of Great Falls, MT. He is also survived by three grandchildren Ryan, Scarlett, and Caiden as well as many loved ones and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later this year.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019