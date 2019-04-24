|
David E. Pidcock
GREAT FALLS - David Eugene Pidcock of Great Falls, MT, passed away April 17, 2019, of pulmonary fibrosis. A visitation will be held on April 28 at 5:00 p.m., followed by a family vigil at 6:00 p.m.. A funeral liturgy will be held April 29 at 10:30 a.m., with all events taking place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
David was born October 7, 1936, in Minneapolis, MN to Wesley and Lauretta Pidcock. He attended Eden Prairie High School and St. John's University in Collegeville, MN, where he studied English and speech. He married Lavonne in 1958, and they later moved to Great Falls, where he held jobs as a radio announcer for KMON radio and various jobs at First National Bank. He joined Metropolitan Life Insurance in 1965, where he was a sales representative and agency manager for 34 years. Throughout his successful career with the company, he earned numerous sales awards before retiring in 1999.
David was active in various civic organizations, including the Great Falls Ad Club, Optimist Club, Montana AAU Track, photographer for the CM Russell Art Auction, and 18 years with the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, where he served on the board of directors and as vice president. He made many friends during his years of working and volunteering, and he could visit for hours about numerous topics close to his heart. He cherished his children and his grandchildren, and would often share with others the joy he had in being their father and grandfather. David had a wonderful, jovial sense of humor and enjoyed spending time talking and laughing with family and friends. His favorite hobby was photography, and his home was filled with numerous photos of his beloved family and his many travels. He was an enthusiastic gardener and was extremely proud of his tomatoes, especially his heirloom tomatoes. His generous heart always shared the bounty of his harvests with friends, neighbors and others in need. David also enjoyed music and history, and was an avid reader, with many books in his library reflecting his interest in Lewis and Clark, U.S. history, and politics.
He is survived by his children Michelle (Andre) Jezewski of Great Falls, MT; Theresa (Russ) Hartman of Bozeman, MT; Mark Pidcock (Patricia) of Leesburg, VA; Denise Pidcock (Leslee) of Great Falls, MT; and Shawn (Jane) Pidcock of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Justin Hartman, Travis Hartman, Nicole Yurko, Jake Pidcock, and Lauren Pidcock; great-grandchildren Cohen, Landri, Rory, Ralston, Rhodes, and Emarie. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Lavonne; brothers Duane and Wesley; and sister, Gloria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his favorite charity, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019