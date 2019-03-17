|
David Evans
- - David Evans left our world on March 9th peacefully with his loving wife, Lisa by his side. Including his wife, he is survived in death by his son Sequoya, daughters Tiffany and Melissa, his grandma, Frances Bucy of Helena, Montana, his mother, Rita Sammons (James) of Helena, his father, David (Laeni) of Cascade, brothers Kris of Great Falls, Scott (Kim) of Helena, Jason Sammons (Debbie) of Ovando and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews throughout the state.
David was born and lived in Montana and attended Helena High.
In his 20's he traveled with his uncle before settling in Southern California.
He worked as a painting contractor and loved to create beautiful home furnishings and was incredibly talented.
He was always there to help out family and friends and always made whoever he was with to feel filled with joy and was able to crack a smile out of anyone.
He never met a stranger.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
For information regarding a celebration of life, please contact any family member.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to http://theangelesclinicfoundation.org/donate/ in Davids name
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019