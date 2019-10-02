|
David F. Cashman
Great Falls - David Francis Cashman, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. A Vigil Service for David will be held this Friday, October 4, at 7:00 p.m. in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral home. The Funeral Mass will take place the following day, Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 409 13th St S, Great Falls with a burial to follow at Highland Cemetery where David will receive full Military Honors.
David was born on August 18, 1940 in Whitman, MA to parents Bernard F. and Doris Cole Cashman. While growing up in Massachusetts, David attended Whitman-Hanson Regional where he graduated in 1960. He then moved to Spokane, WA where he met who would be the love of his life, Darlene Hamilton. They later married on January 23, 1965.
David started out his working life by enlisting in the United States Air Force where he proudly served in Missile Maintenance until retiring after having given 30 years and 23 days. During this time, he received numerous medals; among them were the Military Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Meritorius Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. He retired at the rank of CMSgt.
Following his Air Force career, David spent 12 years working for Meadowlark Country Club as the Building Superintendent. He then finished his working life by driving OTR buses for Hall Transit for the final 6 years. During his working career, David also completed a B.A. Degree from the University of Great Falls.
David had many hobbies, but the one he loved more than the rest was Golf. He was passionate about this game and spent every minute he could taking in a round. When his daughter was a little girl, David coached the Sr. Girls Little League Softball team. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and in his younger years, enjoyed boating and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Cashman; son, Wesley Wayne Cashman of Chewelah, WA; daughter, Shellie (Thomas) Babinecz of Great Falls, MT; sister, Janet Roache of Whitman, MA; brother, Richard (Linda) Cashman of Whitman, MA; grandchildren, Cody Babinecz, Casey Babinecz, Catrina Babinecz; great-grandchild, Mathew Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in passing by his parents, Bernard and Doris Cashman; brother, Paul; and sister-in-law, Joyce Cashman.
One of David's favorite sayings was, "It's hard to soar like an eagle when you fly with a bunch of turkeys." He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a dear friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019