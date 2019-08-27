Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Royal Order of the Moose
Cut Bank, MT
David Frank Audet


1940 - 2019
Great Falls - David Frank Audet passed away on August 25, 2019, at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, MT. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Royal Order of the Moose in Cut Bank, MT at 1:00 pm.

Dave was born February 6, 1940, to Earl and Styna Greyn Audet in Fort Benton, MT. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963 as an Office Clerk. Dave married Judith Russell in 1959, and resided in various locations throughout Montana, they later divorced. He then married Patsy Hopper Edmisten in 1981, and resided in Cut Bank. Dave worked various jobs including grain elevator operations, auto sales, owned and operated the Cut Bank Fashion Cleaners, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Cut Bank after 28 years of service. After retiring in 2009, he spent summers moving carnival equipment for five years. Dave enjoyed rodeo bull riding (in his early 20s), camping, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with friends and family.

Dave is survived by his wife, Patsy Audet; brothers, Robert Audet and Tom Audet; sister, Mary Audet; children, David Audet, Debbie (Tim) McDowell, Daniel Audet, Dena (Jay) Kopp, Dennis Audet, Dale (Juleen) Audet, Rhonda (Fintan) O'Shea, Nancy (Jon) Bradley; 23 grandchildren; and15 great-grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Styna Audet, and daughter, Donna (Steve) Audet Evans.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Foundation.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
