David Irwin Smith
Great Falls - Heaven's gates were opened for David "Dave" Smith on March 17, 2019. He was a few weeks from 93. He was born on April 2, 1926 to Joseph and Mae Smith. He had one brother and two sisters. He was the last to pass in his family. He married Julia "Jule" Johnson in June of 1949. He was well into his 70th year of marriage to her. They have three children, seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren with one more due in August. They are all healthy and doing well.
Dave grew up and lived in Great Falls his entire life besides time spent in the Navy, college, and Wolf Point where his oldest son was born. He spent time on the island of Guam in the South Pacific during World War II. He went to college in Bozeman where he played football for the MSU Bobcats. His 1946 team is in the Bobcat Athletic Hall of Fame. His work career started as a teacher and coach then he became a successful businessman. Going to work was a pleasure for Dave. He was determined to provide a good life for his family. He retired 28 years ago as a part owner of Wholesale and Contract Flooring Companies.
Throughout his life, Dave enjoyed playing, coaching, and watching baseball, basketball, and football. He really enjoyed coaching and watching his own children and grandchildren.
Dave will be missed as a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be forever in our hearts.
A family memorial service will be held at a future date.
If you would like to make a donation in Dave's memory, he would be pleased with a donation to the or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019