David J. Delcomte
Great Falls - David John Delcomte, 17, of Great Falls passed away while enjoying life at the Gates of the Mountains on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
David is the son of John Iver Delcomte and Jenette Hollingworth-Delcomte and a brother to Kameron. David loved playing football at CMR, playing Lacrosse, skiing, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycling and was an avid outdoorsman. He was always kind, helpful and courteous to young as well as old.
His family also includes his grandparents, Sharon Delcomte, Wayne and Judith Ellington, and his girlfriend Kailey Keele, whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lynn David Delcomte.
A public visitation will be held on Friday at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1400 13th St. So.) from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Christ (1300 6th St. NW), space is limited, but please join the family and friends for a celebration of life at Charles M. Russell High School following the service… Everyone is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in David's name to the CMR Football Program in care of Head Coach Lowry or Corie Mora, president of the Quarterback's Club (228 17th Ave NW, Great Falls, MT 59404) or to the Church of Christ building fund (1300 6th Street NW, Great Falls, MT 59404).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 31, 2019