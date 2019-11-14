Services
Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
Midway Colony - David J. Kleinsasser, 87, passed away at home on November 14, 2019.

A wake will begin Saturday, November 16, at 11:30am. Burial will follow in Midway Colony Cemetery.

David was born in Alexandria, South Dakota on November 21, 1931. He moved to OK Colony, Alberta in 1934, to Miller Colony in 1949, and finally to Midway Colony in 2008. David was the hog boss and farm boss for many years. He loved to read the bible and about history.

Survivors include his son, David D. Kleinsasser; daughters, Elizabeth and Anna Kleinsasser, Sarah (David) Wurtz, and Katie (Joe) Wipf; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren all Midway Colony; brother, Sam Kleinsasser; and sister, Rachel Kleinsasser, both of Hidden Valley Colony.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Kleinsasser; brothers, Michael and John Kleinsasser; sisters, Anna Wipf, Katie Wipf, and Margaret Hofer.

He will be greatly missed!
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
