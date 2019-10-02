Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
1954 - 2019
Great Falls - David Lee Arensmeyer, 65, passed away on September 27, 2019, at Peace Hospice.

A celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with reception to follow at Schnider Funeral Home.

David was born June 5, 1954, in Choteau, MT. to Robert August and Joann Ruby Arensmeyer. He is the youngest of three children and moved to Havre when he entered first grade. He graduated from Havre High School in 1973.

David went to work at Great Plains Supply in 1974, and married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Christiansen one week later on April 20th. David and Dawn had two children, Scott Arensmeyer and Kelli Carlson. He worked at Great Plains Supply until they closed in 1983.

After this, he was an independent contractor for two years. He started at UBC in 1985, where he worked for 33 years. He was in Havre until 2006, when David and Dawn decided to follow their children to Great Falls where he finished his career at Pro Build, retiring earlier this year.

David enjoyed working with his hands and his numerous wood working tools. He had many home projects going on at all times (many unfinished to Dawn's dismay). He loved spending time and playing with his grandchildren of whom he was very proud. David was always willing to lend a hand or tool to those who needed it. He enjoyed going to work every day and interacting with his coworkers and the many contractors that came in throughout the days.

He leaves behind his wife, Dawn; son, Scott (Aleshia) Arensmeyer; daughter, Kelli (Thomas) Carlson; his 6 grandchildren, Brandon Lee, Hailey Joann, Ethan Robert, Taylor Scott, Aaron Maxwell and Adalynn Rose; a sister, Barbara (Ed) Mahn; brother, Daniel (Barbara) Arensmeyer; sisters-in-law, Karen (John) Larson, Marion (Dan) Schaub, and Cheri Linderman; brothers-in-law, Ben and Kevin Christiansen; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert August Arensmeyer; mother, Joann Ruby Arensmeyer; father-in-law, Donald Lafe Christiansen; and mother-in-law, Juanita Lucille Christiansen.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
