David L. Heydon
Great Falls - David Lyle Heydon, 67, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020.
Dave was born September 19, 1952, in Havre, MT to Lyle Richard Heydon and Patrica Ann Stoner. He was raised on the Heydon family homestead and attended Joplin Elementary School. He was baptized on April 14, 1957, at Bethel Lutheran Church on the same day as his father and two older siblings. In 1966, the family moved to Havre, MT where he graduated from Havre High School in 1970. Dave retired five years ago as an Engineer from the Great Falls Public School District. Recently he loved working for Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Great Falls, where he always said "It's the best job I have ever had!"
On March 22, 2003, he married Nancy Ayers Mertz in Fort Benton, MT and they made their home in Great Falls.
Dave was a member of Harvest Springs Community Church. He was an ardent football fan and his forever team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. Everyone knew not to disturb him on game day. He spent many hours in his shop doing woodworking projects. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking family recipes, and smoking ribs which everyone loved. He was a self-taught musician who loved to play guitar.
Dave is survived by his wife, Nancy; four children, Carrie (Clay) Brun of Big Timber, David Mathew "Matt" Heydon of Havre, Becky (Ed) Zeledon of Great Falls, and Jon Mertz of Vaughn; five grandchildren, Tyler and Alyssea Ramirez, Hailey Heydon, Lydia Zeledon, and Bryliy Mertz; brother, Tom (Mimi) Heydon of Fort Benton; sisters, Lyla (Bob) Jensen of Phoenix, AZ and Ann (Joe) Murrah of Loxley, AL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dog, Walker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020