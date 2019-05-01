|
David Leslie Sutton
GREAT FALLS - David "Dave" Sutton, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple health issues.
A celebration of Dave's life will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Dave was born on November 9, 1948 in Sheridan, Montana to Austin and Ann Sutton. He grew up in Twin Bridges graduating from Twin Bridges High School and Montana State School of Mines now known as Montana Tech in Butte with a Bachelor's Degree in Mining Engineering and later on becoming a licensed professional engineer. As a young man he became a scuba diver and volunteered with search and rescue. He had a lengthy career in the highway and road construction industry as an estimator and project manager for several construction companies throughout Montana including Sletten Construction and Helena Sand & Gravel. He started his construction career at Gilman Construction in Butte. The Gilman family and employees remained special friends his entire life.
Dave was active in the Montana Contractors Association for over 30 years. He served as a member of the Liaison Committee with the Montana Department of Transportation for many years. The last 6 years before retiring in 2012, Dave was the Cascade County Road and Bridge Supervisor during which time he was a District Representative, Board Member and Officer in the Montana Association of County Road Supervisors. One of the highlights during this time was attending the National Association of County Engineers meeting in Minneapolis.
Dave had many interests and hobbies. He was an Eagle Scout and a Shriner. He enjoyed shooting skeet, collecting guns and he served as President and Board Member of the Great Falls Shooting Sports Complex. He loved all history especially Charlie Russell and Lewis & Clark. John Wayne was his hero. He was a talented leather craftsman making gifts for family and friends. He and his brother John spent many hours rock hounding and gold panning. Spending time with Sue taking road trips fishing and boating at Holter Lake were some of his favorite times. Fortunately, during the summer of 2017 Dave and Sue were able to take their dream Alaska cruise. Dave was a great storyteller. His interesting and funny stories will be missed by many.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sue; stepchildren, Brad Platis, wife Becky and son Tryson, Kris Platis, husband Eddie White and daughter Devan Rice and Ron Nunley; niece Meghan Sutton and her family; several cousins and his furry kids, Sugar and Coco.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother John; wife Margaret; and his beloved dog Annie.
A special thank you to, Dr. Parambi the staff at DaVita, the staff at the Grandview Transition Cottage, and the doctors and nurses at Benefis ER for their compassionate care.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 1, 2019