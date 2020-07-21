David "Dave" R. Maloney
Great Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of David "Dave" Russell Maloney announces his passing. An incredibly gifted artist, Dave passed away on July 19, 2020, after a long-fought battle with cancer.
Born in Akron, Ohio on December 29, 1942, to George and Clarabelle Maloney, Dave always had a passion for music and art. Growing up, he often sang in large choirs, performed solos, and played the trombone in his high school jazz band. In addition to his love of the arts, Dave was a talented athlete. Wanting to experience the west, at age 17, Dave came to Montana on a football scholarship to attend Eastern Montana College in Billings. Here Dave earned his bachelor's degree and met his love, Margie Dunbar, a Montana girl.
After they graduated from college, the couple made their home in Great Falls where they raised their two sons, Jason and Jared. Dave taught art and coached little league baseball, football, track, and wrestling. Dave enjoyed sharing his outdoor skills with his sons through their hunting trips. Together, many special memories were made with Margie's extended family on the hi-line. Dave fell in love with Montana but always remained a spirited fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dave shifted his focus to painting and became a professional artist in 1975. He had an extreme talent for capturing the beauty of Montana—especially Glacier National Park, where he and Margie loved to spend their time. He was honored to have one- and two-man shows at the C.M. Russell Museum as well as works selected for the C.M. Russell Art Auction. He was especially thrilled to participate in the pressure-packed "quick draws" at the event. Dave had an exhibit room at the Russell Art Auction for over 30 years and made many lifelong friends.
During his career, Dave distinguished himself as a noted, award-winning artist on a regional and national level. His work has been selected for private and corporate collections throughout the U.S. and Canada. His accolades are many, but he was most honored when, in 2018, his high school inducted him into their Hall of Fame.
Dave had unwavering faith and was a servant leader. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his time and talents in support of many worthy causes that were close to his heart. He also dedicated time to reading and studying the Bible. Later in life, as his faith grew, Dave's mission was to reflect God's glory through his art. Dave has been welcomed home by his savior as he crossed the finish line into eternity.
Dave is lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Margie; his children, Jason, Ann, and their son, Will of Midlothian, Virginia and Jared and Amberly (Pahut) of Billings, Montana. Dave is also fondly remembered by his brother, Dick; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Cathy Dunbar; along with many dear friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Dunbar; and sisters-in-law, Sharon Dunbar and Keokee Maloney. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brice Addison for his exceptional care.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. Because of the complications due to Covid-19, the community is welcome to attend via live stream by visiting www.faithlutherangf.com/copy-of-media-resources
In honor of Dave's passion for helping others, those who so desire may make memorial contributions to Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Drive, Great Falls, MT 59404) or in support of a charity of your choosing.
