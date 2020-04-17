|
Dawn Jennette Tonskemper
Great Falls - Dawn Jennette Tonskemper, 67, began a new journey on April 15, 2020. She passed peacefully at home in Great Falls, MT.
Dawn began life in Long Beach, CA on January 19, 1953 as the first daughter of Kathleen Margie Gibson (Dell) and Burton Keltz Gibson. Dawn grew up in Belgrade, MT before moving to Lewistown, MT and attending Fergus High School. She went on to graduate from ACME Beauty College in Billings, MT. She then focused on raising her family, son, David and daughter, Cory, before honing her skills in the hospitality field and operating the Trails End Motel in Lewistown, MT.
Dawn did not make her journey alone, as her brother, Burton Kenneth Gibson and mother, Kathleen Margie Gibson preceded her and lit her path. She will be greatly missed by her father, Burt Gibson; sister, Melanie (Mark) Tyler; her children, David L. (Misty) Thomes and Cory G. Thomes, as well as all her nieces and nephews.
Dawn had many adventures in the beautiful Montana wilderness with her family and friends. She devoted her life to caring for others and always found a way to make anyone and everyone smile.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020