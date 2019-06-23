|
Dawn Marie Jasinski
Great Falls - Dawn Marie Jasinski, 60, beloved wife of Ken passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Currently, no services are planned at this time.
Dawn Marie was born September 22, 1958 to Kenneth and Ann Heinkel in Augusta, Georgia. She attended and graduated from Swan Valley High School in Saginaw, Michigan. After meeting Kenneth Jasinski at The Lighthouse, the two were married on July 16, 1999 in Bay City, Michigan. An outstanding worker Dawn was awarded The Hampton Inn National Award as well as Outstanding Employee of the Year. She was most recently an employee at Service Masters until illness no longer allowed her to work.
Dawns days were filled doing things she loved like cooking and baking. She always appreciated the beauty of flowers and the serenity of camping with friends and family. Never far from her were her pet dogs, Ace and Peanut whom she loved to play with.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Jasinski; stepson, Jamie Keene; sisters, Margaret (Cal) Church and Roxann Chenoweth; mother in law, Dianne Jasinski; father in law, Ken Jasinski; brother in law, James Jasinski; sister in law, Tammy Jasinski; along with several nieces and nephews.
Dawn left this world to rejoin her parents; son, Brandon; and sister, Patty Kinde.
The family would like to thank Benefis Peace Hospice; friends, Ann and Tammy for their help and compassion; and her sisters and niece Stacy for taking her to Michigan and treating her like a queen.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019