Dawn Sharon Stillings



Tucson - Dawn Sharon Stillings , age 83, of Tucson , passed away on Sunday , July 19, 2020, at her residence.



She was born on February 10 , 1938, in Great falls, Montana, a daughter of the late G.C and Mildred Mulvihill



Dawn is survived by her 4 children, Kirt Stillings of Dublin, PA , Kris Stillings of Alexandria, VA , Kathy Stillings of Green Lane, PA and Shawn Stillings of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren in her life, Danielle Egli , Corey Stillings and Josh Stillings, Stephanie, Jeremy , Hayley, Tessa , Dawn is also survived by her brother Michael Mulvihill and niece Shiane, also by six great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.



Before moving to Arizona Dawn drove for UPS for many years.



Dawn was very crafty and an artist , she loved reading and watching Crime drama shows.



Dawn moved to Arizona and worked as a Real Estate Broker till her retirement.



There will be no services as per Dawn's wishes.









