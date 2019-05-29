|
|
Dean Homer Morton
Great Falls - Dean Homer Morton, 77, of Great Falls, passed away on May 22, 2019 after a brave battle with health complications.
Dean was born August 11, 1941, to Homer A. Morton and Gertrude Fiene Morton in Great Falls.
After being homeschooled, he worked in a mailroom at Easter Seals for many years. Dean had a strong passion for photography and loved traveling to get the best picture possible. He also loved spending his extra free time playing video games on his computer.
After retirement, he moved to Park Place Health Care in 2009.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dale Morton.
Dean is survived by his brother, Thomas Morton of Pittsburgh, PA and sister, Julia "Judy" Johnson of Camarillo, CA.
A special thank you to the staff of Park Place Health Care for being so supportive during Dean's time living at the facility. Thank you also, to Theresa Keyes and Judy Tadman, for being there to take care of Dean throughout the years.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and on May 30, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00pm with a funeral service at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel immediately after the final viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dean's name can be made to Easter Seals.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 29, 2019