Debbie Louise (Nichols) Wellman
Debbie Louise (Nichols) Wellman went to be with her heavenly Father on April 4th, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 63. She was surrounded by family in Missoula, MT. Debbie was born to Erwin & Marjorie Nichols, on October 8, 1956, in Great Falls, MT. She was the youngest of 4 daughters.
Debbie was raised in Great Falls, MT & graduated high school from Great Falls High. She married Brian Gouldsberry in 1975 & together they had 3 children. They later divorced in 1987. In 1993, she met & married Wesley Wellman & together they had one son.
Debbie's whole world was always her family. She especially cherished her grandchildren. Her love of children & to see them flourish led her to multiple jobs, the last one being the director of Chouteau County Library. She then retired from there in 2018.
She enjoyed card making & playing cards. She also loved Christmas. Her trips to New York City & Disneyland during Christmas time were some bucket list trips for her. Also seeing Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith's Christmas concert in December 2019 was a highlight during a time of much pain & uncertainty.
She is proceeded in death by her parents & Wesley's parents.
Debbie is survived by her husband Wesley; daughters, Jennifer (Stephen) White of Frenchtown & Stacie Wellman of Missoula; sons, Erich (Kaela) Wellman of Laurel & Cody Wellman of Boise, ID; grandchildren, Skye, Kodi, Grizzly, & Everest White, Elliot Wellman, & Bryson Wellman; numerous grand puppies; sisters, Penny Nichols, Billie Zampanti, & Bonnie Quick; numerous nieces & nephews; and close friends, Carol Keough, Ruth Benjamin, & Pam Liddacot.
Debbie's wishes were to be cremated, which has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date (details to come).
The family suggests that memorials be made to Community Cancer Care & Prevention Clinic, Chouteau County Library, or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020