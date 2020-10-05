1/1
Deborah Lea (Debbie) Golberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah (Debbie) Lea Golberg

On Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 Deborah (Debbie) Lea Golberg passed away at the age of 60. Debbie was born in Norwalk, California on November 25, 1959 to Harold and Elizabeth (Pedro) Vanderpool. She attended school and grew up in California before meeting and marrying Bruce Golberg in 1985. They moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana where she was co-owner of Golberg Construction. They had two daughters, Kadie and Sierra. They worked at the 6666's Ranch for a number of years as the management team before moving to Red Lodge, Montana.

Debbie was always taking educational classes for drawing, mosaics, stained glass, pasta making, pottery sculpting, tai chi, pistol, yoga, etc. She was very well known for her fabulous cooking and baking and loved to travel and experience the world. Debbie also loved the simplest things like taking long walks in the mountains with her dog. Her biggest love was being a Mom. Debbie will be missed by so many.

Debbie's final message to us all was "Always Remember Kindness Matters".

Debbie was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Pedro, father-in-law Jack Golberg and her faithful and loving dog Kirby.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Golberg, daughters Kadie Golberg (Jimmy Jay) and Sierra Golberg, father Harold (Margie) Vanderpool, sister Carrie (Loren) Culp.

No services will be held. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to her Dari Rulai Temple, http://dari-rulai-temple.org/donate, or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved