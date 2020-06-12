Debra D. Armstrong



Debra D Armstrong, 69, passed away at her home in Babb on June 6. Debra was born in Great Falls to Robert and Audrey Davidson on December 30, 1950.



Debra was raised in Choteau. Upon her graduation from Choteau High School, she attended Northern Montana University in Havre for her undergraduate degree. On September 20, 1969, she married her husband Earl Armstrong Jr. Debra was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.



Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Audrey Davidson.



She is survived by her husband Earl Armstrong Jr., Rob (Sheena) Armstrong of Choteau, Rachel (Dave) Malone and Ashleigh McClure of San Antonio, TX, Brady and Cali Armstrong of Choteau, and her brothers and sisters Coy (Bob) Gray of Missoula, MT, Evon (Wayne) Littlefield of Las Vegas, NV, and Zales Davidson and Judy Anderson of Bynum, MT.



Services will be held on July 17 in Choteau. The time and location are still to be determined.



Memorials are suggested to be given by donating to the Debra D Armstrong Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations may be sent to: PO Box 174, Babb, MT 59411.









