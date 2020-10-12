Debra G. Gage
Conrad - Debra Gay (Driver) Gage, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home on October 8, 2020, after a brave battle with glioblastoma. She was born October 31, 1955 in Glasgow, Montana to Bill and Betty Driver. She spent her childhood years in Helena and Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School. She attended Montana State University and earned her Associates Degree. She married Robert Miller and was blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Kelsie Amanda. They were later divorced and she met the love of her life, Mark Gage, and they were married on June 9, 1990. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Nathan (Nate Bill) and Alex (Boobah).
Debbi was employed for many years at Brown Fichtner and Associates PC and later went to work at Conrad High School as an administrative assistant where she worked until her illness forced her to retire. She loved working with the students and staff and they loved her. She touched the hearts and souls of all the students she associated with and was a positive influence in their lives. She was dedicated to her work and would help out any way she could with whatever was needed and was the first to volunteer. Debbi was the cog that made the wheel go round and each and every principal that she worked with knew who actually ran the office! She was a diehard supporter of the Conrad School District. Education was extremely important to her and she did everything she could to insure the success of students and staff.
Debbi enjoyed camping, hiking, Griz games, taking Winston for walks, and everything sports except golf, much to Mark's chagrin. Her scrapbooking hobby was her passion and she thoroughly enjoyed and looked forward to the next retreat. Her invaluable album creations will be cherished forever and a reflection of her dedication and love of her family. Her third passion behind family and scrapbooking was shopping and she received an honorary masters degree from her sisters-in-law as the master shopper. Her motto was shop til you drop but Debbi never dropped!!!
Her family was the love of her life and she was fiercely loyal and dedicated to them. She never missed her kids' activities which were many. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend and cherished every moment with family and friends. Debbi always put the needs of her family ahead of her own. Her dream came true when she was able to take her family to Disneyworld which was the happiest place on earth for Debbi. When grandkids came, she couldn't wait for the next visit to love and spoil as grandmothers do.
Debbi was our hero and lived a Christlike life of service and compassion to all. She fought a good fight, finished her course and kept the faith with a smile on her face and never complained. She spread sunshine wherever she went and will be missed by all who knew her.
Debbi was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; her parents, Bill and Betty Driver; and Uncle Dale and Aunt Emma. She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Kelsie (Chris) Aldrich, Nathan (Madeline) Gage and Alex Gage; granddaughters, Madilyn and Ellie Aldrich and Jozie Gage; sister, Cheryl (Mike) Lenox; Uncle Floyd and Aunt Gail Johnson; Cousin Kendall; and a very large gaggle of Gages.
Viewing will be from 1:00 to 5:00 PM on Friday, October 16 at Pondera Funeral Home in Conrad. There will be a private funeral service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 17 that will be webcast to community members. A public graveside service will follow at the Hillside Cemetery at 12:00 PM. Please visit www.asperfh.com
to see information on the Zoom webcast and to leave a message of condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conrad Community Education Foundation for a scholarship to be established in her memory.