Delbert Joseph Ladd



Browning - Delbert Joseph Ladd, 62, passed away in Kalispell on August 26th. A wake is being held at the residence on Cut Bank Creek. Rosary will be at 7 pm Sunday. Closing services will be at noon on Monday with burial following in the Night Shoot Cemetery.









