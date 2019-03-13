|
Delbert L. Grote
GREAT FALLS - Delbert "Del" Grote, 89, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
He was born April 24, 1929 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Walter and Cecilia Grote. He graduated high school, worked in the Council Bluffs area and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked in the oil industry in Denver, Colorado eventually becoming an Independent Petroleum Landman working mostly in North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.
Del married Lois Jensen Grote in 1951. They later divorced, having had two daughters, Diane and Laurie.
He married Pamela Carlson Grote in 1981, helping to raise her children, Corey Askin and Kelli Jo Askin and their granddaughter Mackenzie Gifford.
Del enjoyed life; he was a bit of a jokester and teaser! He loved visiting with everyone and enjoyed horses, dogs and animals in general!
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Leslie Grote, Wayne Grote, Eleanor Bigley and Thelma Spencer; and his daughter Diane Grote.
Del leaves behind his wife, Pam; daughter Laurie (Jeff) Stephens of Morrison, CO; stepson Corey Askin of Valley City, ND; stepdaughter Kelli Jo( Jim) Gifford of Thorn Hill, TN; step-grandchildren Courtney (Nicholas) Suk, Logan, William and Deveahya Askin, Mackenzie (Karilyn)Gifford, and Dakota ( Brandon) Gifford, step great-grandchildren Rhyder Gifford, Ty and Kaehl Owens; mother-in-law Betty Carlson; brothers- in- law Tom Carlson, David (Gail) Carlson, and Morris Carlson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We are blessed because we have the memories and he is at peace.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home and per his wishes, no services are being planned.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019