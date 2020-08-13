Della Rae Ferris Kelly



Della Rae Ferris Kelly went to be with the Lord on Mon. Aug. 3, 2020 in Cleveland, GA at the age of 89. Della was born on Dec. 20, 1930 to Clifford and Jeanette (Wallum) Ferris in Havre, MT. She moved to Great Falls with her parents and graduated from Great Falls High School.



She married John H. Kelly on Oct. 27, 1951. Della and John (Jack) had 3 children: Koleen, Kenny and Jelein. Della retired from Sweetheart Bread after 28 yrs. and then occasionally traveled around in their motor home until Jack's death. Della then spent Winters in Yuma, AZ to be near her cousin, Myrna Shultz and warmer weather. She then moved to Cleveland, Georgia in 2010 to live with her daughter, Koleen and son-in-law, Stephen Loucks. Jelein (Jo) moved there in 2017 to join them.



Della is survived by her daughters Koleen (Stephen) Loucks and Jelein Kline both of Cleveland, GA and her son, Kenneth Kelly of Shelby, MT. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Heather A. Loucks, of Black Eagle,MT.; her grandson, Jason D. Loucks of Cleveland, GA.; her great granddaughter, Mahryah R. Block of Great Falls, MT; great grandsons Jonathan Beckham of Billings, MT and Jason Todd Loucks of Cleveland, GA.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Della was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack " Kelly; parents, Clifford and Jeanette Ferris; Mother-in-law, Inez Mae Kelly; 2 sisters-in-law, and 3 brothers-in-law. She was also proceeded in death by many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Mom was loving and strong and will be missed dearly but we are confident she's in Heaven with the Lord and having a grand time seeing all who have been waiting for her to join them. We wish to thank Hospice and Chaplain Tim for their comfort and care of Mom in her last days and making it possible for us to allow her to pass at home surrounded by family.



There will be no services. A private family memorial will be held at a later date and her ashes will be placed in a special garden.









