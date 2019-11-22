|
|
Delores Ann Moe
Sun Prairie - Beloved wife and mother, Delores Ann Moe of Sun Prairie, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Great Falls Clinic Hospital. She was born in Mountain, ND on June 8, 1927.
Delores is survived by her devoted husband, Leo G. Moe. They were married on May 1, 1948, and lived in Cavalier until 1962 when they moved to Great Falls with their three children. Longtime residents of the area, the couple have been staunch community members and are well known to many. Their inspiring love story and marriage encompassed 71 years.
Other survivors include daughter, Susan (Bjorn) Gjolmesli of Bellevue, WA; two sons, Curt and Jeff (Sharon) Moe who are area residents; three grandchildren, Cody (Carrie) Moe, Cimberly Moe, and Cory (Melissa) Bowen; and great-grandchildren, Christian and Ciara Moe, and Chance Bowen.
Delores was preceded in death grandson, Bryan Morgan, who passed away in 2015.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St. S.) at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019