Delores Steffani-Burnaby
Great Falls - March 16, 1936 - May 3, 2020
In loving memory of our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, wife and friend who gained her angel wings on May 3, 2020 in Great Falls, MT. Delores was born to Frank and Esther Bostic-Steffani on March 16, 1936 in Great Falls. She was raised in Cascade, MT. Delores often reflected on how much she loved the farm and animals. We all know Delores adored animals; right up until she passed, she asked daily when she could get a new puppy!
When Delores was 19, she moved to Great Falls and began nursing classes at Columbus Hospital. She spent 28 years delivering babies at Benifis Hospital, she loved delivering babies. Delores had a big heart which only grew as she raised her four children; Robert (Lori) Jones, Vicky Jones, Wayne (Shelly) Jones and Lisa McAllister. She loved her children very much, nothing made her happier than having all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren together.
Delores enjoyed many hours of shopping, camping and fishing; she was very proud of the 23lb northern pike she caught at Lake Francis. In the early 2000's she reconnected with Duane Burnaby they married March 24, 2006 in Mesa, Arizona. Duane and Delores loved to travel. They made their way to Washington, Oregon, Arizona and around Montana in their RV.
Delores is survived by her four children: Robert (Lori) Jones, Vicky Jones, Wayne (Shelly) Jones and Lisa McAllister; seven grandchildren: Stefanie Jones, Justin (Dani) Jones, Zach Jones, Craig (Karla) Samoy, Cody (Rebecca) Hess, Shane (Melissa) Dunn, and Travis Bender; a number of great grandchildren; and her brother-in-law Hank Grubb. Delores has joined her mom, dad, husband Duane, sister Lorraine Grubb and nephew Ronnie Grubb.
At the request of Delores, no memorial service will be held. She has asked family and friends gather at a later date. Her ashes will be laid to rest in her childhood home of Cascade, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020