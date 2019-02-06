|
Delphine "Vonnie" Adkins
Rapid City - Delphine Yvonne "Vonnie" Adkins, 89, passed away on Sunday December 9, 2018 in Rapid City, South Dakota after prolonged illness.
No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2019. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Vonnie was bom in Belt on November 30, 1929 to Ralph Sanders and Delphine (Pouliot) Sanders. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948. In high school Vonnie met her husband, Lester "Bud" Adkins and they married on July 22, 1950. She stayed busy raising 6 children and taking an active role in their lives.
She was a person that volunteered throughout the years. Vonnie was a Cub Scout leader, Camp Fire leader, PTA, along with various roles in the Catholic Church and later a Hospice volunteer. She loved gardening, crafts, reading, sewing, fishing, camping, painting, and playing cards at the senior center and card parties at the church. Vonnie shared her love of nature with all her family and she taught them the importance of giving back to the community.
Vonnie is survived by her six children, Doug (Rosemary) of Cheyenne, WY, David of Great Falls, MT, Aline (Wayne) Rohde of Spokane, WA, Gail (Joe) McGillis, Richmond KY, Russell (Donna) of Estacada, OR, and Brian (Jan) of Spokane, WA; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019