Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Kriesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Ann Kriesch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Ann Kriesch Obituary
Denise Ann Kriesch

Great Falls - Denise Ann Kriesch, 60, of Great Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held on February 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The History Museum (422 2nd St. S. - Please use the North door).

Denise was born on January 29, 1959, in Bozeman, Montana to parents, Mary Veltkamp and Albert Simmons. Later in life, Denise moved to Great Falls, where she married Troy Kriesch on September 20, 1986, making happy memories together. Their lives were blessed with six children, Jeremy, Stephanie, Christina, Jennifer, Jason, and Chanel.

She will be remembered by her demonstration of Christ-like love to everyone she met whether it be family, friend or stranger. Denise was a mom and an art teacher, mentoring many youth along the way. She had many more talents like her artistic capabilities, amazing cooking, wood working skills, cake decorating, hunting, fishing and her love for dancing. She always had open arms and her feet on the move while helping her family and friends. Denise had a strong and loving life, dedicating it to improving the lives of others. She will be immensely missed.

Denise is survived by her father, Albert (Arlene) Simmons; sisters, Diana (Bill) Schafer, Cathy Knapstad, and Marcia (John) Thorton; children, Jeremy Carter, Stephanie (Leland) Cox, Christina (Sharod) Delaney, Jennifer (Joseh), Jason (Kristi) Wellington, Chanel (Justin) Taylor; Troy Kriesch and Joan Wegner; 19 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Burt and Mary Veltkamp; grandson, Kadien Kilgore; and her father-in-law, Carl Wegner.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -