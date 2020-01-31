|
Denise Ann Kriesch
Great Falls - Denise Ann Kriesch, 60, of Great Falls, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held on February 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The History Museum (422 2nd St. S. - Please use the North door).
Denise was born on January 29, 1959, in Bozeman, Montana to parents, Mary Veltkamp and Albert Simmons. Later in life, Denise moved to Great Falls, where she married Troy Kriesch on September 20, 1986, making happy memories together. Their lives were blessed with six children, Jeremy, Stephanie, Christina, Jennifer, Jason, and Chanel.
She will be remembered by her demonstration of Christ-like love to everyone she met whether it be family, friend or stranger. Denise was a mom and an art teacher, mentoring many youth along the way. She had many more talents like her artistic capabilities, amazing cooking, wood working skills, cake decorating, hunting, fishing and her love for dancing. She always had open arms and her feet on the move while helping her family and friends. Denise had a strong and loving life, dedicating it to improving the lives of others. She will be immensely missed.
Denise is survived by her father, Albert (Arlene) Simmons; sisters, Diana (Bill) Schafer, Cathy Knapstad, and Marcia (John) Thorton; children, Jeremy Carter, Stephanie (Leland) Cox, Christina (Sharod) Delaney, Jennifer (Joseh), Jason (Kristi) Wellington, Chanel (Justin) Taylor; Troy Kriesch and Joan Wegner; 19 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, Burt and Mary Veltkamp; grandson, Kadien Kilgore; and her father-in-law, Carl Wegner.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020