Great Falls - After a protracted battle with cancer, Denise Goff died on October 21, 2020, in Stockett, Montana at the age of 61, and is now flying with the lady bugs.



Denise was born December 18, 1958, in Great Falls, Montana, to Dennis and Joan Yatsko. She grew up in a large, loving family with three sisters and four brothers. Shortly after high school graduation (1977), Denise married Mark Goff (1978). They had three sons, Matthew (1985), Michael (1990), and Zachary (1993). In 1997, Denise threw herself into education by helping and assisting children at Centerville High School with her welcoming spirit, smile, and laughter for the next 24 years. During these years, her infamous recess whistle traveled with her everywhere, as did her desire to put a book in every child's hand. Working with young kids and being a pseudo second mom truly was her passion. When diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in 2016, she remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months where she continued to have a positive outlook, and continued to care more for everybody else first. The Friday before she passed, when hospice was recommended, she turned it down, saying she had to go to work on Monday to care for the kids.



Some of her fond memories include visiting friends and family near Seattle and Edmonton, deer rides through the Coulee to count Uga Bougas with her eagle eyes, swimming at Smith and Belt Creek, camping in Lincoln, watching and coordinating high school sporting events, boating on Holter, coordinating big Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas family events and meals, photographing all events and sharing without being prompted, decorating birthday and wedding cakes, baking Monster cookies, gardening flowers and vegetables, bragging about her boys to strangers and friends, giving hugs to everyone trips with her Peeps to Helena, Saturday coffee at Schultes with the Ladies, coming up with creative crafts for children for after school programs, visiting her sons in Florida, Germany, and Iowa, and hanging out at GGs.



Denise is survived by her mother, Joan Yatsko (Stockett); husband, Mark Goff of Stockett; her sons, Michael Goff of Stockett and Zachary Goff of Cedar Rapids, IA; her sisters, Debbie Medvec of Tracy, Deanne Schmidt of Wetaskawin, Alberta, and Dawn Oriet of Stockett; brothers, Dean Yatsko of Centerville, Dale Yatsko of Centerville, and Darren Yatsko and Great Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Yatsko; brother, Dana Yatsko; and son Matthew Goff.



At Denise's requested to be buried, she will be laid to rest at a family plot in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid, the services will be handled uniquely. A public viewing will be on Monday October 26, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at O'Conner Funeral Home. A separate private family service will occur afterward. A public celebration of life will be planned in the near future. The family would especially like to thank Centerville High School for being so accommodating. They are great friends



and treating Denise with such loving care and thought; the staff of Sletten Cancer Institute for their attentive and compassionate treatment; and the Synder Funeral Home for making the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Sletten Cancer Institute.









