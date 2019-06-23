|
Dennis and Jennea Sire
Great Falls - Dennis Sire, 66, and Jennea Sire, 57, left this earth together on June 18, 2019, while on the Missouri River near their home in Great Falls.
Their love of the river was exceeded only by the love they felt for each other and the love they had for their family. The sweethearts met in December 1991 while out dancing; it was love at first sight as they often reminded us. They married on October 12, 1996 on their farm in Big Sandy.
While married to his first wife, Dennis and Wendy (Shelton) Sire had two daughters, Jaymee Sire of Brooklyn, NY and Heather Kehrberg of Seattle, WA. Jennea had one daughter, Krista Wilkins of Orlando, FL while married to Hugh Wilkins. Dennis and Jennea were equally proud of all three girls, and often bragged about them to friends and neighbors…and sometimes strangers.
The couple worked as wheat farmers near Big Sandy for most of their lives together. They finally retired in 2015, and moved to a home on the Missouri River to enjoy all of their hard work. Of course, Dennis couldn't sit still and continued to wake before sunrise, helping to landscape their new community, even creating a small park for the neighborhood. They adored being grandparents, hosting grandsons Kasen and Colton Kehrberg by driving them around the property in a golf cart purchased just for them.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce (Irvine) Sire and father, Tom Sire. Jennea was preceded by her father, Jerry Prugh.
They are survived by their beloved dog Lucille; daughters, Krista, Heather (Shaun) and their two kids Kasen and Colton, and Jaymee (Justin). They are also survived by Jennea's brother, Gary (Sheila) Prugh, his kids Jessica, Christopher, Mitchell, Jory, Dallas; sister, Renee "Sis" (Bob) Haroche and their two sons, Skylar and Live, sister, Jeri Leigh Piner (Hon), her son, Tyler and granddaughter, Kyra; mother, Peggy (Don) Ensley; Aunt Joanne and Uncle Tom Bernasek, and their three sons, Tim, Brian and Joel. They are also survived by Dennis's brother, Dave (Margo) Sire; sister, Sandi Sire; as well countless family members, friends, "adopted" children and strangers who became friends within five minutes of meeting them.
They were two of the most loving, genuine, and compassionate people to ever walk this earth, and the world feels emptier without them.
A celebration of their lives will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 2900 9th Ave S in Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019