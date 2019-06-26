|
Dennis Curt Nebel
Belt - Dennis Curt Nebel, 68, passed away June 20, 2019, from congestive heart failure.
Dennis was born on November 2, 1950, to Ellis and Nina Nebel in Helena, MT. He graduated from Helena High School in 1969, participating in football and legion baseball.
Dennis worked construction, specializing in cement work, for the majority of his adult life. While living in Belt, he delivered meals for the senior citizens center, making many friends with his easy way and friendly nature.
Dennis always lived life on his own terms, experiencing many adventures along the way. Easy to please and never complaining, he lived simply and contently.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Bob (Marsha); nephew, Dax (Jessica); niece, Adrian (Justin) and their children; half-sister, Marlene Obie and family; along with many friends and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
If you find yourself wandering around the Little Belts or fishing one of Montana's streams, think of "Bobo."
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Belt Golden Agers Senior Citizen Center in Belt, MT.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019