Dennis Frey
Billings - On February 5, 2020 Dennis Frey passed away peacefully in Billings, MT.
According to Dennis' wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. Dennis's ashes will be spread at a later date.
He is survived by his three children; two sons Shawn and Dallas Frey and one daughter, Michelle Vallance. Dennis was born March 3rd, 1945 to John and Amelia Frey in Havre, MT. He was raised on a ranch south of Kremlin, MT. During his life he farmed and ranched in Hill, Blaine, Choteau, Cascade, and Teton County's.
Dennis lived a simple life and always tried to be self-sufficient. Dennis did not like good-byes. He said, "I don't do good-byes therefore, forever Amen."
Although Dennis lived a very simple life and requested not to have a funeral, his family will always cherish the memories we are left with that are far from simple. Dennis was possibly the orneriest man any of us had ever met but could make our bellies laugh harder than anyone else. His wit was unmatched and we will miss him dearly.
