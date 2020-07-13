A celebration of Life for Dennis Swensgard of Kalispell, Montana (March 27, 1944) who passed away in Spokane Washington on March 16, 2020 will be held on July 23, 2020 at the Canvas Church in Kalispell at 11:00 a.m. A light luncheon and time for sharing memories of Dennis will follow at the Church.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton at 2:00 p.m.



The family realizes these have been extraordinary and difficult times for everyone. We thank you for your prayers, kind words and understanding while we worked out the details of saying our final goodbyes to Dennis.



He is forever in our hearts.



*Canvas Church, 225 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell, Montana 59901









