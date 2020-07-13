1/1
Dennis Swensgard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of Life for Dennis Swensgard of Kalispell, Montana (March 27, 1944) who passed away in Spokane Washington on March 16, 2020 will be held on July 23, 2020 at the Canvas Church in Kalispell at 11:00 a.m. A light luncheon and time for sharing memories of Dennis will follow at the Church.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton at 2:00 p.m.

The family realizes these have been extraordinary and difficult times for everyone. We thank you for your prayers, kind words and understanding while we worked out the details of saying our final goodbyes to Dennis.

He is forever in our hearts.

*Canvas Church, 225 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell, Montana 59901




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved