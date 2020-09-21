Denny Dean
Fairfield - Denny Dean, 81, of Fairfield passed away at Peace Hospice on September 15, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on FRIDAY, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Fairfield City Park at the Veteran Memorial.
Denny was born on November 5, 1938 in Great Falls to Lyle Dean and Margaret (Preputin) Wilden but considered Trevor Wilden his father. Raised here, he would later raise his son, Jim here as well, before moving to Sun River and then to Fairfield. He would later meet his third wife in the town and it would serve as a backdrop for raising a family that had grown to include Trevor, Haven, and Shane. That was until 1990 when the family packed up for Illinois, with Denny working at AEL Laboratories, until Fairfield called them back in 1994. He called Fairfield home for the remainder of his days.
A jack of all trades, he not only worked at AEL Laboratories, but also worked at Mills Motors as a mechanic, worked as a civilian contractor in Vietnam, operated the Silver Dollar Bar ( many fun times and shenanigans included) and served his country in the Montana Air National Guard until retiring as Master Sergeant in 1987.
When not working or raising a family, Denny could be found shooting pool, fishing, bowling in many a league, or as a younger man riding his Harley.
In his later years he lived for visits from his grandchildren, always having a treat for them. He would always share stories of his youthful summers working for his Aunt Mary at Lambkins in Lincoln or at the Preputin Family Farm in Brady.
Denny will be missed by all who knew him but especially his sons, James "Jim" Dean of Post Falls, ID, Trevor (Tayler) Dean of Simms, MT, Shane (Shasta) Dean of Fairfield, MT; daughter, Haven (Dave) Murphy of Fairfield, MT; sister-in-law, Shirley (Donald) Dean of Ogden, UT; brother, Gerald "Gerry" Dean of Kalispell, MT; eight grandsons, one granddaughter, and a grand-dog.
He now goes on to join both his parents and brother, Donald.
