Denny Willard McCall
Great Falls - After 87 years in this world, Denny Willard McCall answered God's call and entered into the Glory of His Kingdom on October 24, 2020. Denny died peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family members. Although greatly missed by those who loved him here, we rest in the peace of knowing that he is now joyfully praising his Heavenly Father. A memorial service will be held at Central Assembly of God.
Denny was born on May 28, 1933, in Spokane, Washington, the second son of Ernie and Lillian Johnson McCall. He was a graduate of Drummond High School and Montana State College (now MSU), and served his country as a member of the Montana Air National Guard from 1957 to 1968, remaining in the Reserves and attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
On June 26, 1960, Denny and Betty Bertsch were married. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage, and were blessed with three children, Kurt, Doug, and Kristin. Fond family memories were made camping with a tent trailer, building their cabin near Neihart, and spending time there. The days were complete if they included popcorn, ice cream, or watermelon (Denny's favorites!).
One of Denny's accomplishments was attaining his architectural license. His hobbies included "designing, building, and working with my hands," and with those skills he fulfilled an amazing professional life. After working for several Great Falls firms designing schools and hospitals around Montana, he eventually owned his own firm. He later worked for the Department of Administration in the Architectural/Engineering Division in Helena, retiring in 1998.
In addition, while serving on a mission trip to Moldova, he designed a prototype church to be built with wood rather than the traditional stone. As a volunteer, Denny designed projects for Hope Home and Provisional International. His professional endeavors also included architectural photography, some of which was published.
Denny's other interests included playing the guitar and accordion, and watercolor painting.
Most importantly, the central focus of Denny's life was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Central Assembly of God, holding various offices and participating faithfully in Bible studies. His wishes include "to be remembered for being a solid Christian, a loving, supportive husband, father, grandfather, and friend." To that we say, "Mission accomplished, Denny!" You fought the good fight, and finished the race well.
Denny is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Kurt McCall of Madison, Alabama, and Doug (Kristina) of Bridgman, Michigan; daughter, Kristin Wennerberg (Rob) of Billings; grandchildren, Keith and Lauren McCall; nephews, Randall McCall of Salem, Oregon and Philip McCall of Park City, Utah; and niece Shawna McCall of Layton, Utah. He also leaves brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as cousins and numerous special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Lee McCall; and sister-in-law Phyllis McCall.
Denny has requested that The Gideons International, Great Falls Camp, P.O. Box 1123, Great Falls, MT 59403, or the Great Falls Rescue Mission be the recipient of your memorial should you choose to honor him in that way.
We express our special gratitude to Dr. Bryan Martin and his staff, and most recently Peace Hospice staff.
For the health and safety of all, masks and social distancing will be required at the memorial service.
"Now we look back with praise, forward with hope, and upward with confidence."
-Garth Higgs
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.