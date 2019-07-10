Services
Diana Jean (Andrus) Reilly

Great Falls - Diana was born on April 7, 1949, and went to Heaven on July 4, 2019.

She is survived by one son, Eugene Nisbet; grandson Derek Nisbet; great-granddaughter Adaira Nisbet; stepdaughters, Cindy Sil of Ohio and Frances Reilly of North Carolina; step-grandkids, Aaron and Amy Sil; brother, Stephen (Rosemarie) Andrus; sisters Kathy (Tom) Paliga, Barbara Blom, and Cynthia (Matt) Ballinger of Colorado.

Diana was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ruddy R. Reilly, married for 27 years; mother, Montana A. Whittaker Heihn; and brother, Lawrence J. Andrus.

She was employed as secretary for the American Legion of Montana from 1999-2011. Prior to that position, she was employed many years as a secretary with the Montana Veterans Affairs Division, Great Falls Office.

Diana was an American Legion Auxiliary member for 37 years, serving her Great Falls Unit # 3. She was the Three Rivers District 8 President in 1989-1990, and again in 2000-2002. She answered the call to lead the Department of Montana as president in 1996-1997, and again in 2013-2014. She held many leadership roles at every level.

Diana also made over 700 fleece blankets for Fort Harrison in Helena. They were fancy and hand tied. No one knows how many thousands of Poppies Diana made over the years for the Department Poppy Program. Diana always supported fundraising efforts for the American Legion. She served the organization with dignity, honor, and class.

At her request there will be no services.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 10, 2019
